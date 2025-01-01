—

Delivering Reliability and Resiliency for Utilities

The power grid makes modern life possible, and it is essential to the functioning of all other critical infrastructure like water systems, hospitals, and data centers. Now, a combination of aging equipment, shrinking reserve margins, increasing frequency and severity of weather events as well as an ever-growing demand are challenging grid operators to maintain the flow of power. With a focus on reliability and resilience, grid operators can leverage both long-established and newer technologies to meet this challenge.

With over 100 years of industry knowledge and expertise, solid relationships with channel partners and proven grid innovations, ABB is the name to trust to help deliver reliable and resilient power to your customers.